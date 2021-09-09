After fatally strangling a vulnerable lover during consensual “rough” sex, a man was sentenced to four years in prison.

Sam Pybus, 32, of Darlington, England, guilty to killing Sophie Moss, 33, by exerting pressure to her neck as the two were engaged in a sex act. Despite admitting to the manslaughter charges, Pybus maintained he had no intention of harming her, according to The Guardian.

Moss, a mother of two children, struggled with physical and mental health problems, as well as a history of alcohol abuse. On Feb. 7, 2021, she was discovered unresponsive at her home and died later at the hospital.

Pybus had been married for three years and had been visiting Moss without his wife’s knowledge. He admitted to the investigators that he had sex with the woman after drinking 24 bottles of beer on February 6th. He awoke later that night to find Moss unresponsive and had no recollection of what had happened, according to the court.

Pybus, on the other hand, told the detectives that he must have strangled Moss because his hands hurt and she encouraged him to apply light pressure to her neck during sex.

Pybus also stated that after seeing her unresponsive, he walked to his car and sat in his car for 15 minutes, pondering what to do before driving to a police station to report the event.

Pybus was charged with murder at first, but the charges were eventually lowered to manslaughter after a pathologist decided that the strangulation was not prolonged or very severe.

According to the BBC, the court also heard that no other violence or proof of a fight was used.

Meanwhile, campaigners fighting against “consensual” rough sex allegations have reacted angrily to the sentencing.

“It appears that strangling a woman to death is still viewed as an unfortunate accident, rather than terrible serious violence,” said a spokeswoman for the campaign group “We Cant Consent To This.”

“This sends a terrible message to women – four years and eight months is an abominable sentence,” she continued.