After fatally stabbing a tenant 30 times over a heating complaint in Missouri, a landlord was charged.

In Missouri, a landlord has been charged with stabbing one of his tenants to death after an argument over the victim’s home’s lack of heat.

Gordon McBeth, 44, was charged on Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after reportedly stabbing Darryl Gilland more than 30 times on Friday, killing him.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, Kansas City Police were dispatched to a residence in the 6200 block of North Topping Avenue. When cops arrived on the scene, they discovered a man holding McBeth at gunpoint. A witness told authorities McBeth stabbed Gilland, according to a statement obtained by KSHB.

Samantha Pohlman, Gillan’s girlfriend, was there at the time of the incident. She informed the cops that they were texting McBeth about a heater problem at the apartment the couple was renting. McBeth initially treated them with respect.

“He just messaged him and asked, ‘Hey, can we just do something about the heating situation,” Pohlman said, according to KCTV. “The person was first really courteous about it. ‘Yeah, I’ll come over and we’ll do that,’ he said. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, he flipped and pretended that we were asking too much of him and that we were a huge burden.” McBeth allegedly drove erratically into the couple’s driveway, according to witnesses. The man then got out of the car, threw insulation at her, and threatened to kill her fiancé if it wasn’t good enough, according to Pohlman.

McBeth stabbed the victim numerous times with a hunting knife after the confrontation and without provocation.

Pohlam fled for rescue while McBeth was attacking the victim. Neighbors and witnesses reported hearing “horrific screams” and rushed to help. McBeth was restrained by the neighbors until police came.

Donna Groves, Gilland’s mother, spoke up about the incident.

“That is my child. My son was a nice, compassionate, and caring individual who would go out of his way to help others “She told KCTV about it. “He was not deserving of this. No one deserves it, but he, in particular, did not.” Groves also praised the neighbors for detaining the suspect until the cops arrived.

She described her neighbors as “heroes.”

McBeth is being held on a $1 million bond at the moment. In court on Monday, he entered a not guilty plea.