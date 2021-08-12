After fatally shooting two tenants and injuring one over unpaid rent, the landlord is said to be smiling.

Over overdue rent, a Las Vegas homeowner is accused of fatally shooting two renters and injuring another. According to a witness, the landlord even smirked after firing the rounds.

At 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, near South Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Officers arrived to find a woman in the front yard of the residence with gunshot wounds. Medics declared her dead on the spot.

The second victim emerged from the house, a man who had been shot nine times. He was sent to University Medical Center, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

As the suspected gunman did not leave immediately, a SWAT squad came on the site and surrounded the residence.

Following talks, the suspect, Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez, 78, left the premises and handed himself in to the police without incident.

CNN claimed that when cops entered the house, they discovered the death of another woman.

Two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder were filed against Lozano-Sanchez. On Wednesday, he made his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Lozano-Sanchez allegedly rented out his residence to various persons, according to a witness.

According to the police report acquired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “Lozano grew enraged several days earlier because the occupants were not paying rent.” In the police report, the suspect was identified by his middle name.

“He didn’t want to go through the eviction process,” Lozano-Sanchez told the witness, according to the prosecutor.

Furthermore, according to AP News, Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig informed the judge that Lozano-Sanchez “wanted to handle it, quote-unquote, ‘his way.'”

Another tenant, Carlos Lopez, was inside the residence at the time of the incident but was not shot, Fattig told the court.

Lopez claims he witnessed Lozano-Sanchez enter a bedroom where a woman was pleading for her life. Following that, many gunshots were fired, and a wounded man fled.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, when Lopez looked outside the room, he spotted Arnoldo Lozano smiling and joking in the corridor.

According to AP News, Lozano-Sanchez then proceeded into another tenant’s room, where he “heard calls for aid from the occupants and then heard the defendant shoot them.” “He also noticed the defendant smiling as he exited the room.”

According to the report, police discovered a weapon under a shrub near Lozano-home. Sanchez’s During the brief hearing, the judge denied the suspect bail.