After fatally shooting his parents and sister inside their home, a 20-year-old commits suicide.

A 20-year-old guy fatally shot his mother, father, and teenage sister before killing himself, according to authorities in Indiana.

On Monday night, police received a distress call regarding shots being fired inside a property on West Cook Road. Four persons were found deceased when first responders arrived on the site.

According to NBC News, the gunman was named as Samuel Long by the Allen County Coroner’s Office, while the others were Mark Long, 50, Lisa Long, 45, and Mahala Long, 15 years old.

Authorities are now trying to figure out what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, as well as who was in the residence at the time. According to WPTA21, Mark, Lisa, and Mahala died of gunshot wounds, and their deaths were deemed homicides by the coroner’s office.

According to the authorities, an older woman was also in the house at the time of the shooting, but in a different area. She was able to flee and call for assistance. It was unknown how she was related to the rest of the family.

The early investigation revealed that multiple legally bought guns were present in the home, according to Allen County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger.

There were no traces of forced entry into the home, according to Hershberger.

The reason for the shooting was unknown.

The perpetrators of the triple murder-suicide had no prior criminal record. An inquiry into the murders and suicides is now underway.

In October, a man is accused of shooting his wife and her infant before turning the pistol on himself at their house in Arkansas. Two adolescents reported hearing gunshots coming from inside the residence to the authorities. When the officers entered the house, they discovered the bodies of two adults and a child. Gabriel Brown and Nakina Gilmer-Brown, both adults, have been identified as the victims. The identity of the child was kept a secret. It was unclear whether the man was the child’s biological father. Two other children in the residence were able to flee before the shooting, according to local media at the time.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.