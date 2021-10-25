After fatally shooting a motorist who was parked in his driveway, a Texas homeowner has been charged with murder.

The incident happened at 3.40 a.m. on Oct. 11 in Martindale, Texas, a small hamlet. According to an arrest document obtained by CNN, Terry Duane Turner, 65, told police he awoke to use the restroom and discovered “an unknown car parked inside his driveway with its headlights off.”

Turner then went back to his room to get a handgun, according to him. He immediately dashed outdoors to see the car’s headlights turned on and rapidly backing out of his driveway. According to CNN, Turner told the investigators that he pursued down the car and “hit the front driver’s side door window twice with his revolver.” He then pulled the trigger on the gun, killing the driver.

Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan immigrant, was recognized as the victim by authorities.

Turner contacted 911 after the incident and informed the operator that the victim had drawn a gun on him. According to KVUE, Tuner informed the operator, “I just killed a guy.” “He started running away, and I chased him down… he raised a revolver at me, and I fired,” Tuner explained.

According to the affidavit, investigators did not find a gun inside Dghoughi’s automobile.

According to the report, Dghoughi’s girlfriend, Sarah Todd, says the victim got lost in Martindale and pulled over to search for directions when he was shot.

Turner surrendered on the felony murder accusation on Oct. 22, a day after an arrest warrant was filed for him. He was, however, bonded out in less than two hours.

The victim’s family and Todd have expressed their displeasure with the police for taking nearly two weeks to apprehend Turner.

The victim’s windows were closed when Turner shot him, according to Mehdi Cherkaoui, the attorney for Dghoughi’s family. Before entering Dghoughi’s head, the bullet entered his hand. The attorney was reported by the Associated Press as saying, “And the bullet exited the victim’s head, and actually there was enough force for it to travel through the passenger-side glass.”

Turner's lawyer, Larry Bloomquist, told CNN that his client "was defending himself and his property" during the incident and is cooperating with the investigation.