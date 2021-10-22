After Farhad Moshiri’s investment, Rafa Benitez wants Everton to change.

Rafa Benitez has laid out his ambition to strengthen every aspect of the club in order for Everton to see a return on their massive investment.

As an example of his vision, the Blues manager revealed why he appointed Cristian Fernandez this week to assist improve the team’s dreadful injury record.

Benitez has made it obvious that Farhad Moshiri’s £460 million transfer price binge has not yielded the expected results, saying: “When you see the money spent, the club has to be in a much better situation.”

Fernandez has joined Everton as the club’s new first-team rehabilitation coach at a time when the team is dealing with a slew of injuries.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been diagnosed with a stress fracture, which will keep him out for “four weeks minimum,” according to Benitez, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a setback in his recuperation from a thigh ailment.

Calvert-re-injury Lewin’s has left Everton manager Marco Silva “disappointed,” and Yerry Mina (hamstring) will miss Saturday’s match against Watford at Goodison Park.

Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph have also been ruled out.

Benitez is hoping that the addition of Fernandez will boost the club’s recovery periods, and he has stated that the changes to the medical team are part of a club-wide evaluation he conducted when he took over as manager in the summer, with the goal of getting 5-10 percent more from each department.

“I want to be absolutely clear about one thing: I am striving to enhance every single department,” Benitez stated.

“The supporters, the club, and the owners who have invested a lot of money all want to compete. They want the club to be competitive in every game throughout the season. I once remarked in a press conference that eighth place means nothing to me, which was misconstrued as a positive response from the fans, but I truly mean it. I’m not going to stay here and attempt to make it. I want to make sure that my expertise, perspective, and team can help me enhance anything.

“We have a lot of nice people here, and the staff’s welcoming was fantastic, which I am really delighted with. We’re collaborating, but it’s my duty.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”