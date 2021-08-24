After falling through the basement of a burned-out building, a moose calf was rescued.

A moose youngster was rescued and reunited with its mother after falling into the basement foundation of a home that had previously burned down. Both animals were tranquilized and transported to a suitable habitat elsewhere in the state by Colorado wildlife officials.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers got a call on August 19 that a moose calf had fallen into a 4-foot-deep basement foundation of the residence, according to a press release. They said the house was completely destroyed in last year’s East Troublesome Fire, with only the foundation remaining.

Neighbors created a ramp in the hopes of assisting the calf, but the ascent proved to be too difficult for the youngster. They eventually dialed CPW.

Officer Serena Rocksund of the CPW observed the calf’s mother close when she arrived on the scene.

“The calf’s mother would stroll up to the foundation, touch muzzles with the calf, and then move away around 40 yards,” Rocksund explained. “When the residents noticed the calf and mother were stressed and in need of assistance, they contacted CPW.”

The calf was rescued and reunited with its mother by Rocksund. Both animals were then tranquilized and transported to Craig in a wildlife transport trailer.

Officials added that they didn’t want to re-release the moose in the same place where they were discovered because they might get wounded again.

“Since the East Troublesome Fire burned, there have been more reports of human-moose confrontations near Grand Lake, and we didn’t want to risk this moose becoming trapped again if we released it near the burn area,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington.

Huntington added, “It’s a good reminder that people should fence off their foundations and cover their window wells because animals might become trapped and perish.”

On Monday, CPW posted a photo of the moose calf to its Twitter account.

Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a moose calf from a Grand Lake basement, reunited it with its mother, and relocated them both: https://t.co/l03aygC1pI pic.twitter.com/DDGmipZzkR https://t.co/l03aygC1pI

— August 23, 2021, CPW NW Region (@CPW NW)

One user stated, “I’m so delighted to learn that CPW was able to reunite the baby moose with its mother.”

