After falling six stories during a San Diego Padres baseball game, a mother and her 2-year-old son died.

A mother and her 2-year-old kid died at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday after falling from the stadium’s third level before the game began.

According to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune, they fell six storeys onto the sidewalk of Tony Gwynn Drive and were declared dead at 4:11 p.m. PT. The mother and boy were killed around 3:50 p.m., roughly 25 minutes before the game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves started.

The names of the victims have not been revealed.

According to authorities, the fall “looked to be suspicious.”

#SanDiegoPD homicide investigators discuss the death of a 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son who were killed when they fell from the 300-level concourse area at Petco Park. It’s too early to know if it was an accident or deliberate, according to the police department.

“We don’t know the circumstances around it,” Brown told San Diego Fox affiliate KSWB, “and we don’t know if it was accidental or purposeful.”

She further stated that cops are currently attempting to “restore tranquility to the family.”

According to Lt. Adam T. Sharki of the Union-Tribune, the boy’s father was at the ballpark during the incident, although not nearby at the time of the fall.

The fall, according to sources, was very public and witnessed by dozens of people.

“Obviously, our hearts go out to the family, but also to the others here who may have been traumatized as a result of seeing this,” Brown said.

“It’s a dreadful, dreadful thing. That’s why we’re giving it our full attention.”

Following the collapse, supporters took to social media to express how difficult it was to focus on the game after the negative event.

In a statement, Padres Baseball Team vice president of communications Craig Hughner said, “We are terribly saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park yesterday evening.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims’ families. We shall continue to refrain from commenting on the incident’s nature while the is conducting an inquiry. Brief News from Washington Newsday.