After falling overboard on a family vacation, a mother was killed by a boat propeller.

When the hiring boat’s stern “came forceful contact with the embankment wall” at a marina on the east coast of England on August 19, Laura Louise Perry, 38, was standing on the aft deck at the back of the vessel.

Perry was with a family of nine aboard the 42-foot hiring boat when she was “caught in the propeller and tragically injured,” according to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch’s interim report released this month.

The family party attempted to moor the boat at the Great Yarmouth Yacht Station but were unable to do so because the station was full, causing the MAIB to demand that the hiring boat industry improve its safety.

The motor cruiser was being maneuvered to stop and turn in the river at the time of the accident, according to the report. “The family had planned to anchor at the yacht station, but it was completely full.”

Perry’s cause of death was listed as “many injuries and drowning due to, or as a result of, entrapment beneath a boat following a fall into the sea” at an inquest on January 4 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, according to the Great Yarmouth Mercury at the time.

Perry was said to have fallen overboard at 1:13 p.m., and emergency services were dispatched soon before 1.35 p.m. to reports of a woman in the water. According to local media at the time, the mother-of-three was rescued from the water roughly an hour after she fell.

Perry, a mother of three boys aged four to sixteen, was pronounced dead at the site after emergency personnel, including a team of divers, spent over 90 minutes trying to rescue her corpse.

The Eastern Daily Press published a funeral announcement that read, “She cherished her boys and welcomed every minute spent with them on a plethora of travels, adventures, holidays, and memory-making.”

A draft report is nearing completion, according to the MAIB, and will be disseminated to stakeholders for a 30-day period of comment.

The investigation has taken into account all aspects of the accident, including the causes and circumstances of the hard collision, as well as boat building requirements, according to the investigating committee. This is a condensed version of the information.