After falling overboard, a man celebrating his 21st birthday on a boat drowns.

A man drowned after falling overboard into the Miami River in Florida while celebrating his 21st birthday on a boat.

Trevon Darling, 21, an aspiring fashion designer, organized a fantastic birthday celebration with friends and family, according to his family.

On Friday, however, when out on a boat in the Miami River, Darling reportedly slipped into the water, was unable to get back on board, and perished.

Darling jumped off the boat and into the river, according to officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to the network, the captain turned the boat around to return back to Darling before several passengers leapt into the river to try to save him or dialed 911.

Darling was rescued from the Miami River by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Darling was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Darling’s aunt Tawana Akins appeared to have a different narrative of what transpired in the moments leading up to when he went into the river in a post uploaded on the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe.

She stated, ” “Trevon jumped off the yacht into the water. Trevon attempted to return to the yacht by swimming.” Akins lauded her nephew, calling him a “bright light” who was “self-motivated and dedicated to be a successful high-powered fashion designer,” in the same article. She said, ” “Our family’s cook, fashion designer, and, most significantly, our loved one has left us all sad.

“Young ladies are still trying to order outfits, oblivious to the fact that our loved one is no longer alive. He was a wonderful person who was never in difficulty and was gifted with his hands. Trevon, we adore you and will always remember you.” Lashawna Akins-Taylor, Darling’s mother, told WPLG: “[He] had a strong desire to please his mother. His life revolved around his mother and siblings.

“All I have are a lot of unanswered questions. All I can think about is how much I miss my son. He was everything to me.” As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $7,566 of the $20,000 target.

According to Akins, the funds raised would be used to cover burial expenses, and she also stated that Trevon had planned to fill out insurance paperwork, but that it was not necessary. This is a condensed version of the information.