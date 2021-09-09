After falling over a platform gap, a man is crushed to death by two trains.

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that a 59-year-old British man was crushed to death by two trains over a year ago after falling through a gap between a London subway station’s platform and a train carriage.

The man, identified by The Independent as Jama Mohamed Warsame, was on his way home when he alighted from a Bakerloo line carriage at London Underground’s Waterloo Station at around 10:10 a.m. on May 26, 2020, and fell into a “large gap” between the station’s platform and the train, according to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

The track curvature at the location of the passenger’s fall created a considerable gap between the train and the platform, according to the watchdog’s investigations.

According to the story, Warsame was unable to free himself, and as a result, he was crushed by the train as it departed. As a second train entered the station, he was said to be “motionless on the track.”

According to authorities, the incident occurred when there were no personnel or other persons close to assist Warsame.

The COVID-19 epidemic had prompted a “stay at home” order on that day, according to statistics from the Department of Transport, according to The Independent.

The train driver was purportedly informed by a passenger on the station that there was smoke coming from beneath the carriage, and emergency services were dispatched, but Warsame was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a report by news outlet My London, Warsame had 360mg alcohol content in 100ml of blood, which is four times the legal drink-driving limit.

The train operators were unable to spot Warsame because “the passenger was difficult to detect on the [dispatch]monitors with only his head and arm above platform level,” according to RAIB. According to the agency, the next train’s operator “was focused on the platform and the train’s stopping location.”

According to The Independent, the RAIB study revealed that London Underground was unable to identify all of the threats at stations with gaps between trains and platforms.

The metro operator was also unable to identify or offer a full assessment of all characteristics that contributed to the probability of accidents at certain stations, such as curving platforms.

According to reports, London Underground was advised to better identify location-specific risks in order to better minimize accidents, update the modeling it employs to evaluate risks so that the data takes more possibilities into consideration, and take action.