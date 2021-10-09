After falling out of a Manhattan apartment window, a 3-year-old boy dies.

A three-year-old boy died after falling from an apartment building window in New York City on Friday.

Daniel Galeas, the youngster, was discovered on Friday morning. Just before 10:30 a.m., police said they responded to a call of an unresponsive youngster at 208 West 133 Street in Harlem.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) described the incident in an email to The Washington Newsday, saying, “Upon arrival, responding officers were informed by EMS that they encountered an unconscious and unresponsive 3-year-old male in the rear of the location with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position.”

According to his grandma, the youngster was on the fourth level of the apartment building and jumping on a bed when he fell.

He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem by EMS personnel, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner, and the inquiry is ongoing, according to the NYPD.

According to NBC New York, the youngster would have turned four on Monday. His grandmother informed the station that the boy’s aunt was watching him and other children at the time of the incident, but it’s unclear if any adults were present.

A three-year-old kid fell five storeys out of an apartment building in New York City in a similar incident in June. Jose Garcia, the young boy, survived the fall. A store awning cushioned his fall, according to local television station WCBS at the time.

“He was standing in front of me. My aunt was preparing breakfast for me at that table, and my two friends were also present “Jose’s sister, Mia Jimenez, spoke to the station on his aunt’s behalf.

“He simply went inside the room and went to the bed and started taking the things we had there—he started taking it off, and then he just dropped,” Jimenez recalled.

According to another local station, NY1, a four-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in severe condition after falling from a tenth-story balcony in the Bronx in July.