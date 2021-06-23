After falling off the M53 highway bridge, a man was taken to the hospital.

The man who fell from the M53 bridge is now in a stable condition, according to police.

After the incident about 12.40pm yesterday, emergency personnel rushed to the scene and shut down the M53 motorway (Tuesday).

An air ambulance was used to transport the man from the scene to the hospital.

During the investigation, police stopped a section of the highway between Junction 2 Moreton and Junction 3 Woodchurch.

The ECHO received a statement from the police yesterday that read: “Today, emergency services are present on the M53 (Tuesday 15 June)

“We received word at 12:40 p.m. that a guy had fallen from a bridge near Junction 2.

“He was flown to the hospital by air ambulance for treatment of his injuries.”