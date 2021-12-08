After falling off his hospital bed, a COVID-19 patient died.

An inquest heard that an 86-year-old man who was being treated for COVID-19 in a London hospital over a year ago died after falling from his bed and suffering serious injuries.

According to the Hampshire Chronicle, John Henry Chalk, of Monmouth Close in Chandler’s Ford, died on Nov. 16 last year at Royal Hampshire County Hospital (RHCH).

According to the publication, Chalk was admitted to the Winchester hospital’s Victoria Ward on Nov. 13 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Jimmy Chong, a consultant physician at RHCH, told the inquiry that when Chalk arrived at the hospital, he was “extremely breathless, coughing, and sweating.”

According to the investigation, Chalk was also in a “confused state” when he arrived.

Despite his bed rails being up, the elderly man was discovered to have fallen out of bed at 2 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Chalk, who sustained major head and hip injuries, was “trying to mobilize” when he collapsed, according to Chong.

Staff believed the elderly guy was at low danger of falling since he looked to be asleep and exhibited no indication of trying to get out of bed, according to a nurse who worked at the Victoria Ward when Chalk was hospitalized.

Chalk “had good movement in all four limbs” following the incident, according to Chong, which he described as “rare.”

Chalk shattered his hip, according to a CT scan, but he was ruled too unfit for surgery, according to the doctor.

COVID-19, traumatic intracerebral hemorrhage, fall, fractured femur, fractured left frontal facial bones, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were the official reasons of death for Chalk after the incident, according to Chong.

Due to his preexisting lung issues, the old man’s COVID-19 infection was supposedly a major role in his death.

A similar occurrence is said to have occurred in Carlisle, when a 70-year-old woman died in a hospital weeks after falling from an operating table.

Jeanette Shields was put on the floor by accident after a routine operation at the Cumberland Infirmary, according to her husband, John Shields.

“She had a big hump on the back of her skull, and she progressively deteriorated, and then she simply died,” John explained.

The cause of Jeanette’s fall from the operation table was unknown.

According to the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, an investigation is ongoing “in response to an incident involving a patient in one of our theaters,” and regulators have been notified.

John validated my suspicions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.