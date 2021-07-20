After falling into a creek, an alligator attacks and severely injures a Florida biker.

The man fell from his bike Monday in Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. According to WPVI-TV, the victim landed very close to a giant female alligator who was near her nest and was attacked by the monster. The man was able to extricate himself from the gator and crawl away. Later, he was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The section of the track where the rider fell is said to be one of the narrowest, with a 6-foot drop from the bike lane to the creek below.

A man called Charlie Shannon was walking his dog when he noticed the rider in difficulty. According to WPTV, he stated, “He had a lot of marks all over his leg, but primarily in the upper thigh.” The rider, according to Shannon, was dangling from roots five feet below. He lifted the victim out of the creek using his dog leash as a makeshift tourniquet.

Shannon told the publication, “It was difficult to pull him out.” “I hope he’s all fine, and I think simply getting him out of the water and tying him up helped.”

The victim is an outstanding rider, according to Scott Lorraine of the Airborne Mountain Bike Club, who arrived on the scene. He claimed the rider had blown a tire while navigating a curve.

Lorraine told the outlet, “He jumped right into the water, and just as bad luck would have it, the gator was right there.”

According to the Associated Press, first responders drove the man more than a mile to meet a helicopter that brought him to a hospital.

The gator, according to John Davidson, a professional trapper who was hired to capture it, was a female and measured between 8 and 10 feet long, and it will be relocated.

When Davidson arrived, she was sitting 10 feet off the bank, according to WPTV. “That leads me to believe she was a female, and she was sitting on a nest nearby. So, if we can, we’ll try to save the babies.”