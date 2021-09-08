After falling from the first-floor expansion, the builder fights back.

When an unsecured ladder collapsed from a first-floor expansion, a builder fractured his back.

The man was working on a house in Aughton, West Lancashire, when he cracked several vertebrae in his lower back, rendering him unable to work for eight weeks.

A construction company in charge of the project has been penalised more than £15,000 for its role in the tragedy.

Grayton Building Contractors Ltd was working on a first-floor expansion to a private property in Noel Gate, Aughton, on June 11, 2018, according to Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

The guy was installing fascia boards and soffits to allow Thomas Dean’s roofers, who had arrived a week early, to begin work.

The ladder, which was not tied, slipped sideways when the man stepped across a gap in the completed working platform to climb down from the roof, causing him to fall.

Grayton Building Contractors Ltd and the roofing contractor Thomas Dean failed to properly plan the job, assess the hazards, and provide sufficient supervision, according to an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

As a result, the work at height equipment chosen was insufficient, and the work was not completed safely.

Grayton Building Contractors Ltd, of Botanic Road, Southport, pleaded guilty to a contravention of the Work at Height Regulations 2005, Regulation 4 (1). The firm was fined £15,000 and ordered to pay £3,742 in costs.

Thomas Dean, of Youatt Avenue, Prescot, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was fined £400 with costs of £3,000.

“The risks of operating at height are well known,” HSE inspector Andy McGrory said after the hearing. It is the obligation of those in charge of the task to establish safe working practices, which should include the use of appropriate work equipment and enough supervision.

“Simple precautions, such as properly planning the work, doing a reasonable risk assessment, and selecting, installing, and deploying acceptable work at height equipment for the operation, might have easily prevented the incident.”