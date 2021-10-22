After falling from her chair, an Indiana grandmother was mauled to death by a pit bull.

On Monday, Grant County Sheriff’s Department officers were dispatched to a home in Matthews, Grant County, in response to claims of a dog attack. Kathleen Bertram was found bleeding on both sides of her neck when first responders arrived on the scene. At the scene, she was pronounced deceased.

Leta Webb, Bertram’s daughter, said she and her mother were in the living room when the police arrived. According to the Associated Press, Bertram sat in an uneven chair while holding her grandchild and then fell to the floor.

The toddler began to cry after the fall. Because of the child’s wail, the family’s pit bull ran into the living room and attacked Bertram. According to authorities, the dog bit Bertram on the neck while she was lying on the floor.

After that, Webb called for her husband and brother to come over and assist Bertram.

According to WTHR, medics and deputies began doing CPR on Bertram shortly after arriving on the scene. Bertram’s injuries were too severe to rescue her, according to Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey.

After the attack, the pit bull continued to display signs of hostility. Marion Animal Control officers who arrived on the scene used a tranquilizer to put the pit bull to sleep. It was then taken out of the house.

Aggression in dogs is widespread, according to the non-profit American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), and can also come from their protective instinct. In a statement, the institution stated, “Dogs may demonstrate violent behavior when they believe one of their family members or pals is in danger.” The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) thinks that adequate socialization, compassionate training, and careful supervision are the keys to preventing aggressive tendencies in pit bulls. They did warn dog owners, however, that even with good socialization, a dog can become violent.

A 7-month-old baby was mauled to death by the family’s dog last week. The dog had previously showed aggressiveness toward the newborn, according to the infant’s mother, who had left the baby with the grandmother.