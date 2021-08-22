After falling from Albert Dock, a person was transported to the hospital.

After a person fell 10 feet from the dockside at Albert Dock this afternoon (Sunday August 22), emergency personnel raced to the scene.

It has been determined that the victim fell from the dockside and landed 10 feet below on a decking area.

To 1.16 p.m., two fire engines and a search and rescue crew arrived at the scene, where they discovered the victim had fallen ‘approximately 10 feet’ down. Fortunately, the person did not fall into the river.

The casualty was breathing and conscious when emergency services arrived, and fire fighters assisted paramedics in carrying the person from the decking area to the shore.

After police, paramedics, and fire engines arrived at the scene at 1 p.m. today, Albert Dock has been cleared.

“MFRS were called at 1.09pm and on site at 1.16pm, with two fire engines and the search and rescue team in attendance at the Albert Dock,” a representative for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service told The Washington Newsday.

“The victim fell from the dockside onto a decking area about 10 feet below; the victim did not enter the water. The victim was awake and breathing.

“North West Ambulance Service helped fire crews in transferring the injured from the deck area to shoreside by stretcher, and the casualty was subsequently taken to an ambulance.

“Crews were on the site until 1.45 p.m.,” says the statement.