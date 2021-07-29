After falling from a second-floor window, a 20-year-old man sustains serious injuries.

After falling from a second-floor window, a man sustained “major-trauma related injuries.”

Around 6.15 p.m. yesterday, emergency services, including air ambulance crews, were dispatched to Eleanor Road in Bidston (July 28).

Merseyside Police said they were contacted after reports of a man in his twenties falling from a second-floor window of a building.

To aid paramedics, air ambulance medical teams landed on a neighboring field.

The man “suffered major-trauma injuries” as a result of the fall, according to North West Ambulance Service, and was carried to the hospital by ambulance.

“We were contacted to concerns of concern for the safety of a male who is thought to have fallen from the second floor window of a residence on Eleanor Road at around 6.15pm yesterday,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The male, in his twenties, was transported to the hospital, and the incident is still being investigated.”