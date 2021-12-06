After falling from a bridge above the East Lancs Road, a man died.

After falling from a footbridge across the East Lancs Road, a man died.

At around 10.25 a.m. today, Merseyside Police were called to a footbridge near St Helens after reports of a man falling.

Officers closed part of East Lancs Road while they dealt with the situation.

According to a police spokeswoman, a man died at the site, and his family has been notified.

At roughly 1.44 p.m. today, the portion of road reopened, and forensic officers were observed working on the bridge and the road.

The following is what a police spokesman informed The Washington Newsday: “Today, Monday, December 6, we can confirm that emergency services are present on the East Lancashire Road.

“Officers were dispatched to Abbey Road at 10.25 a.m. when it was reported that a man had fallen from a bridge.

“Sadly, the man died on the spot.

“His relatives have been notified.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is still underway, although his death is not thought to be suspicious.

“Road closures are still in effect, and motorists should seek alternate routes.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage, should call @MerPolCC on 101, using reference 270 of 6/12, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.”