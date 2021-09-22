After falling down the stairs, a 13-year-old girl flies to Turkey for treatment.

After years of acid reflux and suffering, a 13-year-old girl traveled to Turkey for a new spine.

Olivia Buckley underwent a 14-hour invasive procedure to implant titanium highways and metal cables across her vertebrae.

Angela, Olivia’s mother, told The Washington Newsday that the problem was discovered only after Olivia fell down the stairs.

READ MORE: A warning has been sent to parents about an area where children play that is coated in human feces.

“She only fell about halfway and said she landed on her bum, so we assumed she was fine,” she explained, “but she was still complaining of back discomfort a week later.

“We had previously attributed Olivia’s pain to growing pains, but in May, I took her to A&E, where an X-ray revealed no injury but Olivia had adolescent idiopathic scoliosis.

“I was stunned, but I tried not to show it to Olivia.”

AIS is one of the most frequent types of scoliosis, affecting children aged 10 to 18, and is sometimes accelerated by adolescent growth spurts.

Olivia was told she would need surgery to fix her spine and was given the option of a spinal fusion, which involves straightening the spine and fusing it into place using two titanium rods.

“That also meant she would have limited flexibility in her lower back, and the vertebra on the side received a lot of the impact and gradually degraded,” Angela, who is originally from Hooton but now lives in Crewe, explained.

“I just thought there had to be a better alternative for Olivia because she loves singing and dancing and she was just 12 at the time.”

Angela, a photographer, began her own research and emailed doctors all over the world, requesting that they conduct vertebral body tethering (VBT), a non-fusion corrective surgery that uses a ‘rope’ to allow for more flexibility of movement than fusion surgery.

VBT, on the other hand, is only available to youngsters whose skeletons have not matured and is not available on the NHS.

Angela had already noticed how much Olivia had grown, and they knew they didn’t have much time, so they set out on a mad drive to raise £47,000. “The summary has come to an end.”