After falling down a 40-foot icy ravine, a Utah hunter was rescued.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old male was out hunting in Weber County’s hills when he slipped and fell 30 to 40 feet into a ravine.

The individual was unable to climb out on his own due to the chilly temperature and snow in the area.

“I couldn’t tell you what I was thinking because everything happened so fast,” the man told WTVT. “All I remember is that at the end of it, there was a sharp drop off and a small shrub oak tree that I grabbed and clung onto. The dogs were just behind me as it came to a halt. It was like a chain reaction when one hit me in the back, then the second one hit the other dog.” According to ABC4, the man remained in the ravine and requested aid from a search and rescue team. He had not been hurt in the fall and waited for rescue inside the ravine until it arrived. Lt. Mark Horton, who was in charge of the search and rescue operation, assembled three climb teams that worked together quickly to locate the hunter.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team claimed on Facebook that “several team members responded, including three climb teams that had to rappel into the ravine to rescue the man out.”

The rescue team, the man, and his two dogs were able to walk out of the foothills on their own once the man was rescued out of the ravine.

The rescue crew stated on the post, “Another job well done, and thank you to everybody that assisted in this rescue.”

“Kudos to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and officers who make it possible for these highly skilled volunteers to perform such rescues,” one Facebook post stated.

According to WTVT, Lt. Horton asked others to phone them if they find themselves in a similar position.