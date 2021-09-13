After falling and trying to escape a “massive sinkhole” in the pavement, a pensioner “picked herself up off the floor.”

A woman hurried to the help of an elderly who had fallen on a road that had developed a massive sinkhole.

On Blundellsands Road West in Crosby, the hole, which seems to be roughly two metres long, rests in the centre of the pavement.

One woman, who uploaded photos of the large hole on Facebook today (Monday), wrote: “Pavement on Blundellsands Road West today.

“I scooped up an elderly lady who had collapsed while attempting to cross the road in order to avoid this hole. As I drove by, I noticed her sitting on the kerb.

“As soon as possible, something ought to be done about this, especially since there are only two impediments in the way.”

According to The Washington Newsday, the woman did not suffer any significant injuries.

The pavement was described as having a “big sinkhole” in another social media post.

Although the particular cause of the hole in the earth is unknown, such cavities are commonly caused by erosion, water drainage, and/or construction work.

“We have been made aware of a roadway defect on Blundellsands Road West, Crosby, and contractors have been invited to attend,” a Sefton Council spokesperson said.

“They will assess the roadway and make sure the area is safe before doing any necessary repairs,” says the company.