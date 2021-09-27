After falling 45 feet down an abandoned mine shaft, a student was rescued.

According to officials, a University of Colorado-Boulder student was rescued after falling 45 feet down an abandoned mine shaft.

The 19-year-old Connecticut student was out with friends on Saturday night when he fell down the mine shaft just off Switzerland Trail, west of Boulder, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite plummeting 45 feet down the mine shaft, the adolescent was unharmed, but he did require assistance exiting.

At 11:53 p.m. on Saturday, BCSO police received a call, and first responders discovered the group of friends on Forest Service Road 211A.

To get to the mine shaft, rescuers used utility all-terrain vehicles. Later, they utilized rope to assist the pupil in climbing out.

The BCSO stated the rescue operation took roughly three and a half hours in a public update released on Sunday.

“The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a male suspect who had fallen about 25 feet into an abandoned mine shaft right off the Switzerland Trail,” according to the statement. Friends of the male suspect said that he was unharmed and only required help getting out.”

Members of the Fourmile Fire Protection District, Sunshine Fire Protection District, and the Sheriff’s Office were only able to enter the scene utilizing utility all-terrain vehicles, according to the statement (UTVs).

“A rope system was then used to assist the 19-year-old CU student from Connecticut in ascending back out of the mine shaft. It took around three and a half hours to complete the rescue.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response (AMR), Boulder Emergency Squad, Four Mile Fire Protection District, Sugarloaf Fire Protection District, Sunshine Fire Protection District, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group were among the agencies that assisted with the rescue effort.

The Switzerland Trail, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, is an ancient railroad grade that ran across Boulder County’s mountains.

Between 1883 and 1919, the railroad moved people, supplies, and ore between mining settlements.

The track is presently used by drivers and hikers on designated open routes, with the optimum months to travel being May through December.

According to the Colorado Geological Survey, there are an estimated 23,000 abandoned mining sites in the state alone.

