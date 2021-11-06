After failing to stop the passage of the infrastructure bill, Kevin McCarthy is facing Republican attacks.

After failing to block the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill from passing on Friday, GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy faced Republican wrath on Saturday.

Without the 13 Republicans who voted in favor of the infrastructure package, the bill would not have passed. McCarthy’s ability to lead the Republican Party in the future has been questioned as a result of this.

After lengthy talks, the infrastructure bill passed with a final vote of 228 to 206. The majority of Republicans and six Democrats voted no.

In August, the Senate enacted a bipartisan bill with 19 Republican votes. Over the next five years, the Act promises to modernize the country’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, rail, and airports.

Some House Republicans expressed their displeasure with their GOP colleagues’ pivotal involvement in the bill’s passing.

Matt Gaetz of Florida tweeted on Saturday, “I can’t believe Republicans just given the Democrats their socialist bill.” “That 13 House Republicans delivered the votes required to pass this is ludicrous,” Chip Roy tweeted. Madison Cawthorn, meanwhile, took aim at Republicans before of Friday’s vote, writing on Twitter, “Vote for this infrastructure bill and I’ll primary the hell out of you.” Marjorie Taylor Greene advised against voting in favor of the bill last week. Any Republican who votes for it, she claims, is a “traitor to our party, a traitor to their constituents, and a traitor to our donors.” Meanwhile, the National Review said that it’s “not too early to be questioning whether Representative Kevin McCarthy should be removed from leadership for his inability to bring his caucus together on such a critical vote.” McCarthy was asked for comment by Washington Newsday, but did not respond in time for publication.

McCarthy urged his Republican colleagues not to vote for the infrastructure measure. Last week, he predicted that “if it comes to the floor today, few, if any, will vote for it.” He also accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders of “trying to harass and scare members” into voting for their bills.

McCarthy told reporters, “We’re seconds away from voting on a 2,145-page bill that was advanced in the dead of night and approved just a few hours ago.” “And it hasn’t been read by a single person in this room.” When asked in an interview, This is a condensed version of the information.