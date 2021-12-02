After failing to show vaccine proof, New Jersey GOP legislators were temporarily barred from the legislature.

Several Republican members of the New Jersey Assembly were briefly barred from entering the chamber Thursday after failing to present documentation of COVID-19 immunization or a negative test, according to the Associated Press.

The requirement to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test took effect on Thursday, and despite uniformed state troopers barring the GOP lawmakers from entering for nearly 10 minutes, the police eventually let them in.

As a group of at least ten Republicans approached the door, a voting session was scheduled. The troopers stationed at the door halted them in the ensuing chaos, and the lawmakers fiercely denounced what they described as an assault to their rights.

Assemblymember Erik Peterson stated, “You have no right to stop us.”

“Do you see what I mean? Do you see what I’m talking about, people? Refusing to let us into our home, “According to Peterson.

Assemblymember Hal Wirths added, “This is America.”

After Assemblymember Brian Bergen questioned the troopers about why he couldn’t enter the chamber, a few Republican legislators were able to enter without producing proof of vaccination or a negative test, according to the Associated Press. Another group of legislators, who failed to meet either of the entry requirements, were able to enter unhindered a short time later.

According to the Associated Press, state troopers did not explain why they permitted the politicians to enter the chamber without presenting proof of vaccination or a negative test.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

An email was addressed to the state police asking for an explanation.

In an address from the floor, Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin slammed Republicans, calling it “a tremendous failure of security,” and stating that individuals around the state had made similar compromises during the pandemic.

“I’m upset that in the midst of the sacrifice, 28 members of the minority caucus couldn’t be bothered to show common decency and humanity,” Coughlin said.

The show took place during the first voting session of the lame-duck session, which runs from November’s election through January’s start of the next Legislature. It was also the first time lawmakers assembled to vote since anyone entering the statehouse compound had to have a negative COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.