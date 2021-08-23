After failing to get the anti-rabies vaccine, a 7-year-old boy was bitten by a stray dog and died.

The event occurs just two weeks after a 5-year-old died as a result of the same carelessness. Both dog attacks occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. The family of the newest victim, according to local media reports, elected to give him traditional medications rather than anti-rabies immunizations, according to The New Indian Express on Sunday.

A stray dog attacked the youngster, who was known by his first name Monesh, as he was playing with four of his pals. The dog bit every single one of the kids. Anti-rabies immunizations were given to four of the children. Monesh’s parents, on the other hand, decided to treat him with natural medicine. The youngster began acting strangely a few days after the incident and was brought to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children. His condition deteriorated, and he died on Saturday, according to ABP Live.

Doctors at the hospital said the 7-year-death old’s was caused by the virus reaching his brain due to a delay in receiving the anti-rabies vaccine. The infant had all of the symptoms of rabies, including hydrophobia, or a fear of water, according to doctors.

“We have about 10 rabies cases a year on average from all over the state. Dr. T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, told The New Indian Express that post-exposure prophylaxis is the only method to avert deaths.

Dr. K Kolandaswamy, the former Director of Public Health, is quoted as saying that if the rabies vaccine is given promptly, there is a 100 percent chance of survival. A person’s life can be lost if they ignore a dog bite.

An 11-year-old kid died of rabies just hours after being diagnosed in the northern city of Ludhiana last month. The youngster had been bitten by a dog, according to local media sources at the time, but he kept it hidden from his parents. The toddler died 20 days after being bitten by the dog. The boy said he had wounded his leg while playing, when in fact he had been bitten by a dog.