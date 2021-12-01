After failing to get a COVID shot, almost 1,100 corrections officers in New York City may be suspended.

According to the Associated Press, roughly 1,100 prison officers in New York City may be suspended after failing to acquire the COVID vaccine before a Tuesday night deadline.

According to Corrections Department Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi, about 700 officers have applied for religious or medical exemptions, although they can continue to work while their petitions are being examined.

According to the Associated Press, City Hall officials said on Wednesday afternoon that 570 workers could be placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate, but the exact number will not be known until corrections officers show up for work and fail to provide proof of vaccination.

New York City’s Department of Correction reported that 77 percent of its employees had received at least one dosage of the vaccination as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The deadline for prison personnel to be vaccinated was pushed back a month due to staff shortages.

According to the Associated Press, employees who failed to provide proof of immunization or apply for an exemption by 5 p.m. Tuesday should have been placed on unpaid leave and handed over any city-issued weaponry and protective gear.

As workers begin to miss paychecks and exemptions are denied, Mayor Bill de Blasio anticipates that more people will be completely immunized.

At a virtual news conference on Wednesday, de Blasio told reporters, “I expect those numbers to go up in a very dramatic amount in the days ahead.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an emergency executive order on Monday to transition prison officers from 8-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts, ahead of the deadline.

According to the Associated Press, the president of the prison officers’ union labeled the directive “reckless and irresponsible.” The union intends to sue to overturn the mandate, a step that the police union sought and failed to do in October.

The president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, Benny Boscio Jr., said that staffing in the city’s jails is as terrible as it was in October, when de Blasio announced that jail workers would be given more time to comply with the vaccine obligation.

Only about 100 of the 600 promised guards have been hired, according to Boscio, and none have started working in the jails. Guards are being replaced as a result of resignations and retirements. This is a condensed version of the information.