After failing to gain support, ‘Defeated’ Mike Lindell ends his 96-hour TV marathon.

After failing to obtain substantial support for his Supreme Court petition, Mike Lindell finished a 96-hour internet marathon dubbed “Thanks-a-thon.”

The CEO of MyPillow has long been a staunch admirer of former President Donald Trump, and he has continued to make unfounded assertions that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Vice President Joe Biden, and that he will bring a lawsuit.

Despite the fact that Lindell provided no evidence of widespread election fraud, he claimed to have the support of many state attorneys general and that he wanted to take the case to the Supreme Court.

The 60-year-old stated he would receive this assistance by Thanksgiving, a date he set for himself, but he never did, and the case was never filed.

Mike Lindell appeared defeated by the end of the marathon, according to viewers, and in his final remarks encouraged the audience to take action.

The short video has been viewed over 150,000 times on Twitter, with many viewers commenting on how worn and defeated Lindell appears.

The video was published on Twitter by attorney Ron Filipkowski with the caption: "Mike Lindell's 96-hour marathon to persuade America to stand up and demand the Supreme Court take his case comes to an end. He appears to be beaten down and dejected." "If you have a voice, you must speak up," he said. "We will be that voice." Lindell then began to announce that he will return before trailing off and looking away from the camera. He then paused for a moment while tapping his pen on the desk before continuing.

He stated, ” “Everyone who is watching, it is now up to you. We now have the necessary tools and will return to discuss the next steps.” Despite Lindell’s claim that millions were watching, The Washington Newsday reported on the low number of watchers during the stream. Only a few dozen people were viewing the event on the Youtube stream.

