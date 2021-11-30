After failing to come down for tea, a 15-year-old boy was discovered dead in his bedroom by his brother.

Dixon Strachan, 15, was discovered dead in his room at his family’s home in Calder Val when his brother got into his room after he failed to go downstairs for tea.

According to LancsLive, the boy was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital but died on February 10, 2019.

In June 2019, an inquest was held, with the coroner unable to reach a verdict of suicide after hearing that the police had found no indication that he was contemplating suicide on his phone.

Dixon’s brother discovered messages on Instagram two months after the inquiry that “clearly proved” he was suicidal.

Area Coroner Richard Taylor has now been given permission to convene a new hearing after filing an application with the High Court.

“It took a long time to obtain the High Court to accept the inquest should be re-heard,” Mr Taylor told Dixon’s mother Gemma Wall at Preston Coroner’s Court today.

“You said Dixon had been summoned for his evening meal, but he hadn’t shown up.” He was found upstairs by one of his brothers. You told me he had migraines, and he came home sick from school on Wednesday.

“You mentioned that he liked school and that he got up early most mornings. You informed me that he had never expressed any depressive feelings. You believed it was an accident rather than suicide, and I agreed with you and supplied a narrative conclusion.” “At the time, we didn’t know what his goals were,” he continued. On August 9, 2019, your son Zak discovered some messages on Instagram.” Miss Wall told the coroner she had not read the messages herself, but her son stated they dated from November 2018 to three days before his death on February 7, and clearly showed he was suicidal.

Dixon’s mother inquired of the coroner as to why the communications were not discovered by Lancashire Constabulary when they inspected his phone.

