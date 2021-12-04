After failing to catch a bus, Nan was left sobbing in the street.

After a severe fall while attempting to catch a bus, an elderly woman was blown away by the assistance she received.

Sheila Harding, 71, sat in the cold, sobbing, her face, knees, and arm in anguish, unsure how she’d get up after colliding with the United Reform Church on Torrington Road in Wallasey.

But the moment she heard a friendly stranger’s voice, the mother of five felt better.

“It had been raining, but I don’t think it was slippy,” the Wallasey grandmother, who has 12 grandchildren, told The Washington Newsday.

“I just strolled over to the church’s bus station and looked around to see if there was a bus coming to New Brighton.”

“I could see one in the distance waiting at the traffic lights, so I figured, ‘Well, if I move a little faster, I’ll catch it.’

“And I suppose it was just the turning my head that threw my balance off, and the next thing you know, you’re going to hit the deck.” You can’t do anything about it.

“What’s more aggravating is that I would’ve taken that bus as well.”

“You know you can get up the minute you fall over,” she continued.

“I normally feel a little woozy and stuff if I fall, so I’ve waited a minute.”

“However, I had a feeling I’d done something wrong.” I knew I’d hurt my arm since I’d fallen onto my arm and knees, injuring both.

“And then I must have rebounded off the heaviness of it and fell on my face, which wounded my face.”

Sheila sat sobbing and seeing black, knowing she couldn’t get any higher than sitting up.

However, she heard a “beautiful voice” as a young man emerged from the darkness and draped his coat over her as she sat in the frigid November night.

More individuals arrived to assist after the generous stranger called an ambulance, including two nurses.

“The number of people who stopped was remarkable,” Sheila told The Washington Newsday.

“It turned out that I had a Christmas.”

