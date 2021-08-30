After failing to blackmail a 10-year-old into sending nudes, perverts threaten to kill her parents.

Two males in India sent a 10-year-old girl nude images and demanded her photos and videos, threatening to kill her parents if she did not comply.

During the COVID pandemic, the girl’s parents had given her a phone so she could take online lessons. The victim set up WhatsApp and Snapchat accounts. On Snapchat, she received a message from one of the accused, Sunny Janiyani, who is 29 years old. According to the local newspaper Mid-Day, the two began contacting each other on a regular basis and eventually became friends.

The man emailed her his nude photos and videos during one of their discussions. He also sent a friend named Ajay Mhatre her phone number and Snapchat account information, and he sent her nude photographs and videos. The incident took happened in Mumbai, India.

“Janiyani then gave his friend Ajay Tukaram Mhatre (30) the victim’s phone number and Snapchat account information, as well as sending her his naked photos and videos. The victim was terrified, but she chose to remain silent about the situation in which she was receiving such photographs and videos from unknown numbers, according to a police officer who spoke to The Indian Express.

The defendants then demanded that she submit them nude images and films, and when she refused, they threatened to kill her parents if she did not. Following this, the girl notified her parents, who filed a police report as a result.

The police examined the call records of the phone numbers from which the girl was receiving the messages as part of the inquiry, and then arrested the two suspects. Sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation, and voyeurism are among the allegations they face.

“They had a distinct method of operation. Before requesting the images, they attempted to befriend the girl and gain her trust. “We’re looking into what they were planning to do with the nude images right now,” a police official told Mid-Day.

The defendants will appear in court on Tuesday. The authorities were looking into whether there were any other victims.

“Parents should examine children’s internet apps and games and report the police promptly if there is a problem,” a police officer told local daily The Times of India, advising parents to be mindful of what their children are doing.