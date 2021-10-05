After failing to appear in court, a 45-year-old man is wanted.

Police have issued a warrant for a man who failed to appear in court.

Merseyside Police are looking for Charles Daysley, better known as Chass, after he failed to appear for sentencing for a racially aggravated public order crime.

Lydiate was the scene of the crime in December 2020.

The 45-year-old is described as a white male with blonder hair and blue eyes, standing 5ft 8in tall.

Hull is also connected to Daysley.

"If you've seen Daysley or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 20000786715 and we'll take care of the rest."