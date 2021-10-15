After failing to appear in court, a 43-year-old man is wanted.

Police are looking for a guy in St Helens, Sunderland, or Northumbria.

Merseyside Police are looking for Michael McCloughlin after he failed to appear in court after being charged with driving while disqualified in St Helens.

The 43-year-old is white, 6 feet tall, with a proportionate frame and blue eyes. He is balding and has blue eyes.

He has ties to the Northumbria town of Sunderland.

If you see McLoughlin or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Merseyside Police through Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or call 101 with the reference 20000719596.

You can remain anonymous by calling the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. You can also submit your information online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

