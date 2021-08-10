After facing backlash for assisting Andrew Cuomo, Time’s Up’s leader was slammed and resigned.

Roberta Kaplan, a co-founder of Time’s Up, resigned from the organization on Monday amid anger for assisting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2020 when he was accused of sexual harassment.

Time’s Up is a nonprofit that provides funds for sexual harassment victims. It was created in January 2018.

“Robbie Kaplan, board co-chair, has resigned from the board of directors. In a statement, the group stated, “We and she agree that this is the correct and acceptable thing to do.”

People slammed Kaplan and the organization for putting politics before of sexual assault survivors, and Time’s Up became a trending topic on Twitter.

“For @kaplanrobbie and @TIMESUPNOW, the clock is ticking. Everyone involved should be ashamed; you should have known better. Power, greed, and pride all conspired against you. One user said, “Just like the abusers.”

Another tweet chastised the charity for failing to stay committed to its objective of assisting survivors.

One user wrote, “It’s extremely upsetting (to say the least) to watch an organization (TIME’S UP) that was supposed to stand behind and fight for people injured by harassment completely fail to follow through on their vows and ultimately abandon survivors.”

Time’s Up issued a statement in which it admitted to having breached its promise to aid survivors.

“We’ve pushed to hold power accountable in boardrooms, government halls, and organizations large and small, and we’ve felt uniquely capable of doing so because many of us have worked in those exact institutions,” the group said in a statement.

“However, we understand that this work has occasionally resulted in a lack of trust among the broader survivor group to which we both belong. We’re gazing inward.”

Kaplan’s departure comes just one day after Melissa DeRosa, one of Cuomo’s senior staffers, quit. DeRosa described the past two years as “emotionally and mentally taxing” in a statement.

DeRosa stepped down a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James published the findings of her investigation into Cuomo’s sexual harassment complaints.

According to the inquiry, DeRosa assisted Cuomo in retaliating against accuser Lindsey Boylan.