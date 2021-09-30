After ‘extreme’ flooding, the council has been accused of ‘not doing enough.’

A councillor who lives in a Wirral neighborhood that was flooded recently argues the council is “not doing enough” to protect citizens in high-risk regions.

Wirral council has described the flooding in the borough in September as a “severe weather event,” after previously describing it as a “one in 200 year event” that overwhelmed United Utilities’ drain capacity.

United Utilities said it is “currently examining the reason” and that the massive amount of water that fell would “overwhelm any drainage system.”

United Utilities and Wirral Council “need to do more,” according to Bebington councillor Jason Walsh, who also attacked the council’s strategy to cleaning drains in flood-prone areas and criticized recent flood-related repairs.

The Green councillor claimed on Twitter that blocked gullies contributed to the flooding, claiming that he had previously reported blockages but was told there was “no concern.”

He also argues that roadwork has caused additional concerns, claiming that at least one drain has been partially blocked by new tarmac, which has been poured on top of the original road, leaving it level with the pavement in certain areas.

The manner the road was resurfaced is typical practice, according to Wirral Council, and repairs are not yet complete, with the tarmac required to be cut from the drain at a later date.

“Blocked gulleys were reported before this event, and the council’s response was that there was ‘no issue,’” Cllr Walsh stated, posting a photo of recent repairs and leaves covering a drain in Acres Lane.

“However, when we manually cleared the debris from the drains, the water was allowed to drain away and the flooding was relieved.

“After the event, we were told it was a capacity issue. Since then, areas of the road have been resurfaced in such a way that drains have been blocked and the road has been raised above the pavement level. The work that has been done is completely ineffective.

"Acres Road was one of the roads that," Cllr. Walsh remarked to The Washington Newsday.

