After experiencing pain while driving, a father of three had three organs removed.

Six months after experiencing stomach aches, a father of three was diagnosed with pancreatic tumors.

Barry Grace was given the option of letting the tumors develop or having a “life-changing” procedure. The now 41-year-old chose the latter option.

Barry was diagnosed with the tumors on New Year’s Eve 2013, and the following month underwent a 12-hour surgery in which surgeons removed his pancreas, gallbladder, and spleen, forever changing his life at the age of 33.

After the downfall of the resort’s most violent individuals, the resort’s shady underbelly was exposed.

“I’d been getting stomach pains,” the diehard Evertonian from Sefton told The Washington Newsday. Then one Sunday, I was traveling to referee a [football]game and I started having these pains, so I ended up driving myself to the hospital.

“I had a scan done over a period of time, and then I was informed I needed another scan. They analyzed the two scans, which were six months apart, and discovered that I had benign tumors developing and spreading on my pancreas.

“I was told the news and offered the option of having the operation or waiting another six months to see how things went. It was a foregone conclusion.

“That happened on New Year’s Eve 2013, and I had the surgery in January 2014.” Because cancer was spreading at the time, doctors ended up removing my pancreas, gallbladder, and spleen.

“It ended up being a 12-hour surgery for me. I spent two weeks in the hospital.

“Since then, I’ve had a lot more issues with it. As a result of the operation, I’m now diabetic, and my type is 3C. I’ve recently been diagnosed with angina pectoris. My life has completely transformed since the operation.”

Barry, the father of Kayleigh, 19, Sean, 17, and Steven, 15, has described the experience as “life changing” for him, his three children, and his wife, Claire, 41.

He told The Washington Newsday, “Since this pandemic, I’ve become clinically exceedingly vulnerable because I’m a diabetic and my spleen has been removed, I’m now clinically extremely fragile.”

“The summary comes to an end.”