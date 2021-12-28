After experiencing mood swings, the ‘fittest 49-year-old’ was given a surprising diagnosis.

Despite being ‘fit as a fiddle,’ a rugby star was handed a shocking diagnosis.

After disclosing he suffered from mood swings and memory loss, Bobbie Goulding, from Widnes, was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 49.

The former England scrum-half is now suing the Rugby Football League (RFL) for failing to prevent brain damage, claiming that concussions from rugby are to blame for his illness.

‘Top Cat,’ the drug lord from Liverpool’s ‘council flats,’ and his lavish lifestyle

Bobbie is currently one of ten players under 60 who have filed a lawsuit against the RFL for claimed negligence.

In October, he was diagnosed with early stage dementia after noticing he was becoming increasingly forgetful and agitated.

The sporting legend, who was capped 17 times by the United Kingdom and five times by England, had the ailment, according to scans.

Despite admitting that the news hit him like a bus, he refuses to ‘lay down and have my belly tickled.’

Bobbie expressed herself as follows: “I’m learning French and will begin classes on Tuesday. I need to get my head going, according to the doctor.

“I’m not going to lie down and have my belly tickled because I have things planned.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t take its toll too soon. I’m hoping it’ll be gradual and that I’ll be able to live a long and healthy life.

“I’m in great shape; I’m the fittest 49-year-old around, and I promised myself that I’d be the fittest 50-year-old around, which I still intend to be. I’ll need to be in shape since it helps me think.” Bobbie claimed he had felt something was wrong for a long and that the news came as a “shock.”

He continued, ” “I was sitting at my house when my neurologist called, and I was taken aback.

“For a long time, I was aware that something was wrong and that something was missing.

“Paula, my wife, is a teacher, so she called him after school. She hugged and kissed me and explained everything to me.

“For the past 18 months to two years, I’ve been experiencing mood fluctuations and memory loss. We’re a tight family who is open and honest with one another.

“It’s been challenging to deal with the mood fluctuations.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”