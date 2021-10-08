After experiencing ‘endless’ student noise, a couple wants to sell their home and relocate.

Over ‘endless’ student noise and disruption, a young couple plans to sell their home and leave a Liverpool neighborhood.

The couple, who live on Langton Street in Wavertree’s Picton neighborhood, claim that round-the-clock noise from students living in shared houses on the street has driven them to despair.

Anna, 31, recently took to Twitter to share more videos of noisy students shouting and partying in her street, which she claims happens every night.

People can be heard chanting and shouting loudly in a series of video before moving out onto the street, where the noise becomes even louder.

Anna and her boyfriend stated they only bought their house on the street five years ago and are now looking to sell and relocate since they can no longer manage the situation.

She stated, ” “We’re on a help-to-buy program, and if you sell before five years, you’ll lose money due to penalties.

“However, given how dire our situation has grown, we are now seriously considering taking a significant financial hit – we are currently consulting with estate agents.”

Anna and her boyfriend claimed they wanted to progress in their lives in their current home, but that they fear it is impossible due to the continual noise and partying.

“It’s simply never ending,” she said, “and I’m sure a lot of other residents on the street are considering doing the same.”

Local residents have long complained about disruptive behavior in areas of Liverpool with significant concentrations of student housing.

However, in recent months, the problems have become more serious, and campaign groups such as the Lawrence Road Residents Association are now working around the clock to address them.

This week, two members of the campaign team went to Langton Street to speak with residents of the problematic property.

According to the group, “At the premises, two members of our team were there. We stayed on site to engage with them until the majority of the sports club’s newcomers had left.

“None of us should have to deal with this.”