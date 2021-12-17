After experiencing covid with no symptoms, an 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital.

After her 11-year-old son fell gravely ill as a result of a rare side effect of covid observed in children, a mother is warning others.

Cooper Hayton, who tested positive for coronavirus, exhibited no symptoms, according to Pippa Crook, 38.

He developed an uncontrolled temperature, lost his appetite, became lethargic, and complained of pain beneath his left rib, as well as stomach aches, four weeks later.

She took him to the doctor, who feared Cooper was suffering from sepsis and dispatched an ambulance to transport him to the hospital.

He had developed Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, according to doctors at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (PIMS).

Approximately about 0.5 percent of children who have taken Covid-19 develop the unusual condition, and only 1 to 5 per 100,000 children affected require hospitalization.

Cooper’s fever persisted, and he acquired a blotchy rash all over his body, a bloated face, and deep red lips and bloodshot eyes.

He also had an irritated stomach and an enlarged spleen, according to an ultrasound.

In the hospital, he was given antibiotics for three nights, immunoglobulins for 24 hours, and steroids for three nights to suppress his immune system.

“When Cooper started feeling poorly a month after receiving covid, it didn’t seem to me that the two could be linked,” Pippa, who lives in Cumbria, said.

“You feel terrible as a mother for not knowing. However, if I had known more about PIMS, I might have recognized the signs.

“Because they were denied or misdiagnosed so many times before receiving treatment, children have been left with long-term cardiac damage.”

“This illness has the potential to kill children.”

He was able to come home after six nights in the hospital, including three in an intensive care unit.

Cooper, thankfully, has made a full recovery and an echocardiography and ECG revealed no long-term harm to his heart.

Pippa, a Year 7 student, still requires frequent heart checks, and she now wants to raise awareness about the issue.

“I know we were the lucky ones,” she continued. I wouldn’t want any child or parent to experience what we did.” “Trust your intuition if something is wrong with your child,” she advised other mothers. PIMS, according to official NHS guidance, can develop. “The summary has come to an end.”