After experiencing an uncommon covid side effect in youngsters, an 8-year-old boy was placed in a coma.

After experiencing an uncommon adverse effect of Covid-19, an eight-year-old kid was placed in an induced coma.

According to the Daily Record, Cameron Brown was brought to the hospital three weeks after recuperating from the sickness.

He had no symptoms when he tested positive for Covid and was shortly “back to his usual self.”

He complained to his mother four days later that his vision was fuzzy while watching television.

Lorraine and James rushed him to A&E, where doctors discovered he was suffering from Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome (PIMS).

Children are affected by the unusual Covid linked syndrome, which causes severe inflammation throughout the body as the immune system goes into overdrive and attacks the body.

Cameron’s condition gradually deteriorated, and his heart began to fail.

He was transported from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he was placed in an induced coma.

Despite Cameron’s bravery, James and Lorraine have given a strong warning to parents to be mindful of symptoms after confessing they had no knowledge of PIMS before their son became ill.

Lorraine, a Stonehaven resident, told the Record: “Cameron’s friend’s mother phoned me on October 11 to inform me that her young son had tested positive for Covid.

“We ran a lateral flow test when I came home, and the two lines emerged, so we immediately put him in isolation.

“He was a little fatigued the first two days, but after that he was back to his regular self, jumping on the sofas.

“If the mother hadn’t contacted me, I don’t think we would have known he had Covid.”

Cameron noticed a bump on his neck three weeks after recovering from the infection, on the day he was supposed to get his flu shot at school.

Lorraine stated, ” “He complained of an uncomfortable bump on his neck on Tuesday, November 2.

“When I spoke with the doctor, he said it was only his lymph glands. His temperature rose to around 40 degrees, but the doctor speculated that it was due to a reaction to his flu shot.

"On Thursday,"