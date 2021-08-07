After examining the pocket of his new Oxfam jacket, a Liverpool shopper was astonished.

A customer was taken aback when he discovered an unusual object in the pocket of an Oxfam jacket he had just purchased.

The man was out shopping in Liverpool earlier this week when he stopped into the Bold Street charity shop.

When he returned home after selecting and purchasing a gentleman’s jacket, he was taken aback when he checked the pockets.

He discovered four family photos in the jacket’s top pocket: three black and white photographs of a child, a guy, and a woman going down the street.

A color photograph of a woman seated in a kitchen was also included.

The man is now on a quest to return the photographs to their proper owners.

“He doesn’t use social media, so he wasn’t sure how to get them back to their proper owner,” his niece explained.

“They were obviously significant to someone for them to be carrying them about – it’s possible that they’ve passed away and a relative has given their garments without checking the pockets.”

Oxfam is always on the lookout for unneeded products that ‘could provide someone the support they need to achieve a future free of poverty,’ according to the organization.

”Colleagues at our shops do occasionally reconcile people with objects of personal worth that have been unintentionally donated – like photos and letters,” said Rachael Huttly, Oxfam’s Head of Community and Retail Engagement.

“It’s unfortunate if personal items are accidentally included in donations, so people should check their pockets and flip through pages of books before donating to see if anything has been tucked away for safe-keeping.

“Our Market Harborough shop manager told me she once discovered a 1930s love letter. It was extremely sweet, so she conducted some investigation and discovered that the pair did indeed marry, but that the gentleman died in WWII and the woman never remarried, dying in her nineties.

“She didn’t have any children of her own, but she did locate a niece who was.”

