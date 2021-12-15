After every celebration is ‘cancelled,’ Carol Vorderman has one Christmas desire.

Carol Vorderman is choosing to stay optimistic in the face of coronavirus infections and limitations, which have resulted in turmoil and cancellations.

The former Countdown host is one of the most well-known TV personalities in the United Kingdom, and she’s sent out a Christmas greeting to her many followers.

The 60-year-old displayed a large collection of gifts from Selfridges, as well as a series of luxury décor in her home, in an Instagram photo.

Her exercise machine even has a light-up reindeer.

Carol captioned the photo, “CHRISTMAS IS COMING”OK, so…..

“Tree and lights up around the houseInstagram”Rudolph on the multi gym”Even though practically every social gig in my life has been cancelled…I’m praying we can all have a joyful Christmas.”

Many of her fans have gotten into the holiday spirit with her.

“Christmas is approaching,” david.tooth.9 stated. Christmas greetings to you and your family x” “I hope you have a nice Christmas, Carol,” stevemusicroom stated. “Merry Christmas to you and yours, Carol,” sal l y1 said. “Let’s hope it’s a good one!” says the narrator. Carol revealed recently that she has sold her home and is “moving on” to new adventures.

Carol’s luxury Bristol mansion was put on the market earlier this year for an eye-watering £2.6 million, and it has now sold, with Carol wishing the new family “every pleasure, health, and laughter.”