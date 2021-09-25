After Everton’s win over Norwich City, Richarlison and Yerry Mina did the following.

Everton beat Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park to get back on track in the Premier League.

Just before the half-hour mark, Andros Townsend opened the scoring for the Blues from the penalty spot after Ozan Kabak brought down Allan inside the box.

Even though the visitors improved in the second half, Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal 13 minutes from time gave the Blues all three points.

Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and captain Seamus Coleman were all injured for Rafa Benitez’s team.

Richarlison, on the other hand, was in attendance at Goodison Park for the game.

He also took advantage of the opportunity to rejoice with colleague Yerry Mina thereafter.

Mina approached Richarlison and handed him his match jersey after yelling the defense into the fans.

“It was a difficult game because these kinds of games, everyone expects you to win,” Blues manager Rafa Benitez remarked after the game.

“We started well, we had control, and we were there for maybe 30 minutes.

“They didn’t produce much, and we attacked without being too risky, but we were in charge of the game.

“They started passing the ball in the last 15 minutes, so we had to modify things in the second half. They had hoped to make a comeback at 1-0, but I believe the team was working extremely hard.

“The most important thing is that we keep going [with the home form].” Hopefully, we can repeat their success away from Goodison Park last season, so if we can win both at home and away, it will be even better.

“We’re losing two or three players who appeared in every game last season and contributed a lot of goals. Hopefully, they will be with us soon and will be able to make a difference by assisting the rest of the team.”