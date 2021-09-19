After Everton’s win, Dean Smith makes a “unjust” admission.

Dean Smith said that his Aston Villa team’s 3-0 win over Everton on Saturday evening was flattering.

Matty Cash and Leon Bailey strikes, either side of an awful Lucas Digne own goal, brought the Blues’ unbeaten start to the season to an end in the Midlands.

All three goals came in rapid succession for the hosts, who took full advantage of a rowdy Villa Park crowd to thrash Rafa Benitez’s side and secure all three points.

Everton were in the game up to the first goal and had chances to take the lead, with Demarai Gray in particular looking good in the final third.

Smith later said that he didn’t think the game’s score accurately reflected the game’s balance.

“I thought it was a very harsh scoreline [against Chelsea], and I thought today flattered us a little bit,” Villa boss Steve Bruce said.

“I don’t think it was a 3-0, but when we scored the first goal, we went all out and scored two more terrific goals.

“We probably had an uneasy five-minute period right before we scored the first goal, too.

“We want to challenge Chelsea, Everton, and Manchester United, and to do that, we need a good team and a competent bench.”

On Saturday evening, Bailey came off the bench to score the game’s final goal, while his whipped corner was also knocked into his own net by Digne.

Throughout the summer, Everton was linked with a possible move for the Jamaican international, but nothing came of it.

Smith went on to compliment the 24-year-effect, old’s claiming that he will be key to his team’s season.

He went on to say, “He’s definitely going to be a crowd favorite here.”

“He’s got a lot of talent, scored a terrific goal, and delivered a great set piece as well. He gets bums off seats, which is exactly what this club’s fans want to see.”