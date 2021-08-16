After Everton’s triumph, Rafa Benitez claims Demarai Gray and Richarlison.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez praised Richarlison and Demarai Gray’s tactical understanding after the two played a major role in Everton’s triumph over Southampton at the weekend.

Richarlison has been on the pitch nonstop since the beginning of last season, representing Brazil at both the Copa America and the Olympics this summer.

He did, however, start for the Blues in their Premier League opener against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side at Goodison Park.

After going behind to Adam Armstrong’s first-half goal, the Blues rallied in the second half, with two tactical changes at the break paying off.

Michael Keane and Mason Holgate’s duties at the back changed in one, while Richarlison and Gray switched positions in the other.

Richarlison leveled soon after, while Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to complete the comeback and seal all three points.

Benitez said evertontv, “We played pre-season without the leading scorers from last season and needed to see these players on the pitch.”

“Even if they’re fatigued, they can surprise you with something new. They [Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin] have a solid understanding with the rest of the squad.

“I was pleased because he [ Richarlison ] demonstrated his willingness to score goals, and maybe he will be able to do so in the future. It’s usually beneficial to have athletes that can fill a variety of roles.

“They [Richarlison and Gray] have the game intelligence and awareness of each position to perform what they need to do.

“We’re working on it. You strive to identify the best place for them based on their individual traits.

“After that, people must comprehend their duty. They both performed admirably and provided the needed energy and connectivity in our play that we lacked in the first half. And the second half was much better.”

On Saturday, Seamus Coleman led the Blues out for the second time, and Benitez confessed that awarding the armband to the Irishman was one of his easier managerial decisions.

“Yes [he is captain this season], it is not an issue; he is a fantastic leader and player,” he added.

“Right from the start, I had a great feeling.”

“The summary comes to an end.”