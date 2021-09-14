After Everton’s triumph, Paul Pogba made an allegation about Abdoulaye Doucoure being “unplayable.”

Following Everton’s good start to the season, Abdoulaye Doucoure has been compared to Paul Pogba.

Rafa Benitez has prioritized playing the Frenchman in a more advanced role, and the midfielder has been somewhat of a talisman for him.

Doucoure, a £20 million summer transfer from relegated Watford, got his second season in a Blues shirt off to a brilliant start as he scored the second goal in Everton’s 3-1 comeback triumph over Southampton at Goodison Park on the opening weekend.

Following another hard-fought 3-1 victory over Burnley on Monday night, the Toffees remain unbeaten, and former Manchester United player Owen Hargreaves spotted similarities between Pogba and the Everton man.

“He has a lot of potential. Obviously, he’s extremely excellent defensively, but I think he’s also very good box-to-box,” the former Bayern Munich midfielder told Premier League Productions.

“I don’t want to start a fight, but he’s a little Pogba-lite.

“He’s incredibly gifted and talented, and he’s capable of doing a wide range of tasks. He’s used to playing defensively, but he did play as a 10 for Watford at times.

“Even today, he can pass it, link it, and he scored a goal that was called back. In that regard, I believe he is something truly unique and unusual. He’s unplayable when he plays like that.”

The 28-year-old has yet to earn a cap for France, but has impressed in the heart of Everton’s midfield under Benitez.

Despite being denied a second goal of the season against Burnley due to a narrow offside call, he was instrumental in the team’s remarkable three-goal turnaround.

He assisted on Andros Townsend’s game-winning goal before completing the scoring with a defence-splitting through ball to Demarai Gray.

His effort at Goodison Park means he’s now scored four goals and added four assists in as many games, just one less than he did last season.