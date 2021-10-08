After Everton’s summer interest, Nathan Patterson accepts a transfer.

Nathan Patterson has revealed that being linked with Everton throughout the summer was flattering.

However, the Rangers full back went on to clarify that for the time being, he is only focusing on his football and not too much about his future.

The Blues’ search for a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman lasted the entirety of the current transfer window, with a number of players linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Everton made two approaches for Patterson in the summer, both of which were rejected by Rangers, before the Blues decided to drop their interest for the time being.

The right-back addressed the links in the summer before of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Israel on Friday evening, claiming he will be blocking them out to keep himself grounded.

“Yes, it was definitely wonderful to see that teams were interested,” the defender said, “but I am only interested in playing football.”

“That’s the stuff that comes with it, and I’m not really aware of anything that happens; I just go out on the pitch and do my thing while the rest of the world goes on.”

“You have to keep your feet on the ground and focus solely on your football, which is exactly what I’ve been doing.”

“In football, there is media everywhere now, and everyone has an opinion.”

“Sometimes all you have to do is tune it out and focus on yourself, surround yourself with the right people, and I believe I’ve done that.” I have a great set of friends, teammates, and family members that continuously pushing me to achieve my goals.

“I’ve been working incredibly hard with all of the coaches who have been supporting me along the way, and I need to make sure I’m ready to prove myself whenever the occasion arises.”

“I feel like I’ve accomplished that, but I need to keep pushing forward in the hopes of receiving additional possibilities.”