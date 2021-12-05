After Everton’s power struggle, the inside tale of Marcel Brands’ departure and who now controls transfers.

Marcel Brands has been blamed for not only his own mistakes, but also those of others.

Let’s be clear about that.

The director of football had to take some of the blame, but he wasn’t the only one to blame for an unbalanced roster and a team on the decline.

Unfortunately for Brands, many of the other perpetrators are no longer alive to share the responsibility. He was left out in the open.

For Farhad Moshiri, that means paying with his job, and Everton and Brands were hammering out the details of his departure on Sunday night.

Was it fair that he was compelled to resign? No. Everton, though, expected bloodletting due to the team’s poor play and fan dissatisfaction, and Brands will be the one to go.

There looked to be only one winner in the simmering power struggle between Brands and Rafa Benitez.

Given that Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Steve Walsh, Sam Allardyce, and others have already departed the club, he was the last of the Moshiri era’s longer-serving football department personnel.

Benitez has only been in charge of the club for about six months.

The Blues management may argue that Brands was not giving value for money at close to £2 million per year, at least before he agreed to a wage cut during the height of the pandemic.

Some in the boardroom believed he had their backing until the wheels started moving on his departure yesterday, but he’s gone, and Benitez will take control of transfers for the time being.

Moshiri has also made blunders and changed managers so frequently that Brands has three permanent bosses – and one caretaker – in as many years on the job, but ultimately, the largest shareholder is the one who makes the decisions.

Given the team’s poor form, one of the club’s two most high-profile footballers was always going to be on a tightrope.

Moshiri’s outspoken support for Benitez on talkSPORT on Thursday shifted the focus to Brands. His departure was being planned just four days after he was scolded by an enraged fan following the defeat to Liverpool.

From there, there was stillness. “The summary has come to an end.”