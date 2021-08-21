After Everton’s ‘issues,’ Rafa Benitez declares Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not 100 percent fit, according to Rafa Benitez, and has been unable to train properly.

Everton’s No. 9 scored the first goal of the game against Leeds United, converting a penalty he won after Liam Cooper was adjudged to have hauled him down in the box.

Calvert-Lewin made it two goals in two games, but he was left to rue a couple of squandered opportunities in the second half that could have extended the Blues’ lead.

With fewer than 20 minutes remaining, Leeds would peg Everton back, but in a post-match interview with the striker, Benitez claims he was not discussing his misses but rather Calvert-fitness. Lewin’s

“No, I was pleased because he was present and had the opportunity.

“It [the conversation]was mainly about his fitness,” says the narrator. He’s experienced some difficulties in the gym. He is gradually getting better. He understands that he needs to increase his fitness, and that it will only be a matter of time.”

“He’s had a toe problem,” Benitez continued. In the last ten days, he hasn’t done any full training sessions. This is the cause for it. You can see his talent, but he lacks the stamina to complete the games in the manner he desires.

“I am quite thrilled as a result of this. He wants to train and play, but he can’t because he can’t train regularly. I’m glad to see him putting up an effort; his teamwork with Richarlison is excellent. He is putting forth an effort and demonstrating his dedication.”